Susy Pérez, exbailarina de Jennifer López desamparada en calles de Washington Heights, se somete a rehabilitación

We finally got My Mom in a facility after days of going place to place, having friends of hers @catcastle.nyc calling places and getting info. @e_vee_marie being so gracious to let My Mom stay with her and making sure me and My Mom had everything we needed. We were able to finally getting her in a facility that’s not too far away. We kinda had to make her get in the door unfortunately but it’ll be hopefully worth it in the end. My cousin @_prince__joshua__ helped us get her documentation to get her signed up. She was upset, but she got herself upstairs to the facility on her own. At this point the rest is on her to stay in there cus they cannot hold her against her will. Love and Light ✨