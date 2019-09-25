Así era el rostro de Kim Kardashian, antes de las cirugías, con tal sólo 18 años de edad

Kim Kardashian compartió en las redes sociales una fotografía en la que aparece cuando tenía 18 años de edad. Las diferencias en su rostro, a cómo se ve en la actualidad, son considerables. Tanto sus pómulos como sus mejillas lucen más redondeadas. Las líneas faciales son más rectas en la actualidad.
Cabe señalar que el avance cosmético es considerable, pero también es evidente que su rostro, pese al maquillaje, es diferente, a como era ella, en su estado más natural.
Aquí algunas imágenes del rostro de Kim Kardashian, en la actualidad. Encuentre las diferencias. La nariz, también es parte importante de su cambio.
