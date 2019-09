VIDEO: Empresa cubrió un súper yate de $20 millones con láminas doradas

View this post on Instagram

GIVEAWAY✨ Our biggest giveaway ever come sail with us on the BELLAMI.COM yacht to celebrate our #euroinvasion 🛥 2 winners and their +1 will spend a day on the BELLAMI.COM in the Mediterranean!! 🙀😎🙋🏽‍♀️💃🏻 To enter: 1. Follow our IG pages @bellamihair @bellamihairpro 2. Comment and tag who you would take with you 3. Enter as many times as you like Open worldwide🌎 – winners will be announced on our IG story Tuesday August 13th PST – Goodluck lovelies!!🛥☀️