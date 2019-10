El inesperado reconocimiento de The Washington Post a Lele Pons

View this post on Instagram

I cried when I heard I was named one of the Top Decade Definers by The Washington Post😱😱 7 years since I did my first vine and it feels so crazy where life has taken me! To my team, fans, friends, family, and school, I would have never made it this far if it wasn’t for you guys! this also goes to every creator who has inspired me each step of the way! Thank you from the bottom of my heart for this recognition ❤️🙏🏼 shocked. (LINK IN BIO)