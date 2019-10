“Son borrachos que atropellarán a tus hijos”. Así insultan a los inmigrantes desde la Casa Blanca

⁦@ICEgov⁩ acting director, Matt Albence, takes the podium at the White House to once again lash out against “judicial activism” and “judicial overreach” that hinders the agency’s work. “The laws were not written by ICE,” he said, surrounded by pro-Administration sheriffs. pic.twitter.com/77CCCHzn1W

— María Peña (@mariauxpen) October 10, 2019