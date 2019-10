Acosan e insultan a la actriz porno Valentina Jewels durante partido de la NFL

View this post on Instagram

Perfect example of how hard it really is to deal with being a “star” in a SW industry. We deal with the same problems you do and on top of that we deal with masses having their fingers pointed at us. I’m glad everyone’s getting sneak peak of how it feels like being a SW, can’t even enjoy a game without being disrespected. It’s not about “freedom of speech” there’s a bigger underlining issue there. I’m not gonna stay quiet about this, we are treated poorly & unfairly on the daily basis to the point most of our colleagues can’t take it and go off the deep end. Hard to say but it needs to be addressed. This behavior will not be tolerated. #dolphinsgame #dolphinsvsredskins #bangbros