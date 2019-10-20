Diosas del Fitness: Amanda Lee, la entrenadora de una de las Kardashian… ¡es más hot que ella!

Esta impresionante coach personal, pone en forma a los más famosos de Hollywood
Amanda Lee tiene casi 12 millones de seguidores en su cuenta de Instagram.
Foto: Instagram / @amandaeliselee
Por: Redacción

Amanda Lee es una entrenadora profesional estadounidense, ella comenzó a publicar su vida diaria y sus rutinas deportivas en Instagram y al cabo, de un tiempo se convirtió en una Diosa del Fitness e influencer de talla mundial con casi 12 millones de seguidores.

Su éxito ha llegado a tal grado que Amanda es la entrenadora personal de Kourtney Kardashian a la que ha convertido en una auténtica belleza, aunque la verdad, difícilmente más que ella…

Felt cute last night 🥂 dress from @fashionnova

Consistency is everything 💚 set from @fashionnova

❤️ bike shorts from @fashionnova

I make it look easy @fashionnova

Your girl 💗 @revolve #revolve

Para Ti Mujer