Diosas del Fitness: Amanda Lee, la entrenadora de una de las Kardashian… ¡es más hot que ella!

Amanda Lee es una entrenadora profesional estadounidense, ella comenzó a publicar su vida diaria y sus rutinas deportivas en Instagram y al cabo, de un tiempo se convirtió en una Diosa del Fitness e influencer de talla mundial con casi 12 millones de seguidores.
Su éxito ha llegado a tal grado que Amanda es la entrenadora personal de Kourtney Kardashian a la que ha convertido en una auténtica belleza, aunque la verdad, difícilmente más que ella…
View this post on Instagram
Not posed vs posed 💛 No one looks perfect all the time! Everything is angles, posing, and lighting. First pic is me not sucking in my stomach or pushing out my hip/booty. Second pic is sucking it all in, standing with better posture and popping my hip out. Just a reminder that everything you see on social media is people posting the best version of themselves, not reality. Bikini from @fashionnova
Te recomendamos