California en riesgo de mayores incendios: fuertes vientos, calor y poca humedad

NEW MANDATORY EVACUATIONS

CAZADERO

GUERNEVILLE

FORESTVILLE

JENNER

DUNCANS MILLS

OCCIDENTAL

BODEGA BAY

BODEGA

DRY CREEK ROAD FROM HEALDSBURG TO LAKE SONOMA

IF YOU LIVE ON THE COAST GO DOWN OR NORTH ON HIGHWAY 1. DO NOT GO INLAND. https://t.co/nayehuXwzk

— CAL FIRE NEWS (@CalFireNews) October 27, 2019