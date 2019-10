Qué servir (y cómo) si haces una fiesta para la revelación del sexo de tu bebé

View this post on Instagram

My nephew Ben was a “Y2K” baby, which, trust me, was a very exciting time in life. I mean, the year 2000 was major. Anyway, yes, Harris saved this chocolate bar for more than 17 years. On the back is my sister’s handwriting filling in all of Ben’s vitals. Despite being diabetic for most of his adult life, Harris was definitely a chocolate fan – always wanting to sneak a little titch of cake or a brownie. He did not eat any of this Hershey bar, which held up pretty well for all that time!! Happy Halloween, chocolate lovers. @angelaengelson, don’t go handing this one out to trick-or-treaters!