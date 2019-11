¡Ah caray! Ana Guevara recibirá el ‘Oscar’ de los deportes

🇬🇧🇺🇸🇲🇨 Ferenc Puskás will be awarded as "WSLA Posthumous Award". The Award will be received by Puskas Family at the 4th @MonacoWsla The Oscars of Sport will take place on 6.12.19 (Media Day) and 7.12.19 (WSLA Award Ceremony and Gala Dinner & Show)#wsla19 #ferencpuskas #wsla pic.twitter.com/EaSLGJleK5

— MONACO WSLA (@MonacoWsla) November 7, 2019