El primo de Justin Bieber se interesó por Selena Gomez…pero luego se arrepintió

Debido a sus acciones, Clayton Soyka ha comenzado a ser conocido
El primo de Justin Bieber se interesó por Selena Gomez…pero luego se arrepintió
Selena Gomez
Foto: Getty Images
Por: Redacción

Hasta hace unos días, el nombre Clayton Soyka no era conocido en el medio del espectáculo internacional, pero ahora es sinónimo de escándalo. Se trata del primo del cantante canadiense Justin Bieber, quien mostró interés en las redes sociales por la ex novia de éste, Selena Gomez.

View this post on Instagram

Someone draw me a tattoo

A post shared by Clayton Soyka (@claytonsoyka) on

View this post on Instagram

Peep Tay in the rearview

A post shared by Clayton Soyka (@claytonsoyka) on

Selena se encuentra promocionando sus nuevos sencillos y dando inicio a una nueva etapa en su carrera, pero Soyka provocó la ira en los fans de la cantante al publicar un comentario en Instagram en el que escribió un mensaje muy directo a Gomez. El polémico comentario decía “Aún estoy soltero; puedes amarme en su lugar”.

La foto en la que aparece Clayton con Selena Gomez se tomó en la boda del padre de Bieber. Surgieron más comentarios negativos hacia el joven cuando éste, en un video en vivo, dijo que la cantante comenzó a estar “fea” luego de que subió de peso. Hasta el momento, Clayton Soyka no ha hecho más declaraciones.

View this post on Instagram

Whats more beautiful them or the view

A post shared by Clayton Soyka (@claytonsoyka) on

View this post on Instagram

Appreciation post for the squad that’s the loyalist since day 1 @marissa.marino @hungvanngo @kateyoung 💙

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

