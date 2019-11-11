“Abuela fitness” posa con su nieta en ajustados leggins y encienden Instagram

Hace algún tiempo te contamos la historia de Lesley Maxwell, quien en Instagram es conocida como “la abuela fitness” más sexy del mundo, ya que a sus 63 años puede presumir de una anatomía de envidia, que cualquiera jovencita desearía.
A través de su cuenta en dicha red social, Lesley comparte rutinas de ejercicio, así como algunos otros consejos para que mujeres de su edad puedan estar en perfecta forma física y con ello, garantizar una buena salud.
Sin embargo, en los últimos días, “la abuela fitness” está en boca de todos tras protagonizar un video con su nieta de 18 años llamada Tia Christofi, en donde a ambas se les puede ver su escultural figura resaltada gracias a los ajustados leggins que traen puestos.
Hitting the gym w my grandma 👵🏼💁🏽♀️ @lesleymaxwell.fitness • both wearing @ryderwear Pastels Collection 💓TIA10💓 for discount at checkout, link in my bio to shop babes✨ • #fitfam #fitgrandma #fitfamily #fitnessmotivations #thursdaymotivation #fitgoals #viral #viralvideos #virals #viralvideo #viralposts
El video tiene más de 52,000 reproducciones y cientos de comentarios en donde algunos caballeros aseguran haber cumplido una de sus grandes fantasías al ver primero a Tia como una tierna colegiala para convertirse posteriormente en una sensual chica, mientras que otros alaban la espectacular figura que luce la abuela.
Find that motivation, keep it & don’t stop until you get the results you want because what’s really stopping you but yourself? 👊🏾posted today’s workout on my insta story! check it out 💛 • fireee workout gear from @ryderwear Neon Collection ⚡️TIA10⚡️ for discount. Mens ranges also available. Click link in my bio to shop xx • #ryderwear #teamryderwear #ryderwearathlete #fitnessgear #gymgear #fitnessapparel #femalemotivation #motivationforfitness #fridaymotivation
Al igual que Lesley, Tia se ha vuelto muy popular en Instagram por ser una gran aficionada al gimnasio; cuenta ya con 120,000 seguidores. Además, a pesar de su corta edad, ya es toda una empresaria al tener su propia línea de ropa deportiva.
“You are driven by your heart, your talent and your instinct. If you start to look at what people are doing to the left of you or to the right of you, you are going to lose that clarity of thought. Own your decisions and own who you are but without apology.” – Anna Wintour @vogue 🧡 • wearing @ryderwear 🧡TIA10🧡 for discount at checkout, click link in my bio to shop. Mens ranges also available ✨