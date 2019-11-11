“Abuela fitness” posa con su nieta en ajustados leggins y encienden Instagram

La joven de 18 años sigue los pasos de su atlética y escultural abuela
La nieta sigue los pasos de su abuela.
Foto: Captura de video
Por: Redacción

Hace algún tiempo te contamos la historia de Lesley Maxwell, quien en Instagram es conocida como “la abuela fitness” más sexy del mundo, ya que a sus 63 años puede presumir de una anatomía de envidia, que cualquiera jovencita desearía.

A través de su cuenta en dicha red social, Lesley comparte rutinas de ejercicio, así como algunos otros consejos para que mujeres de su edad puedan estar en perfecta forma física y con ello, garantizar una buena salud.

Happy Humpday Everyone!

Sin embargo, en los últimos días, “la abuela fitness” está en boca de todos tras protagonizar un video con su nieta de 18 años llamada Tia Christofi, en donde a ambas se les puede ver su escultural figura resaltada gracias a los ajustados leggins que traen puestos.

Hitting the gym w my grandma 👵🏼💁🏽‍♀️ @lesleymaxwell.fitness • both wearing @ryderwear Pastels Collection 💓TIA10💓 for discount at checkout, link in my bio to shop babes✨ • #fitfam #fitgrandma #fitfamily #fitnessmotivations #thursdaymotivation #fitgoals #viral #viralvideos #virals #viralvideo #viralposts

El video tiene más de 52,000 reproducciones y cientos de comentarios en donde algunos caballeros aseguran haber cumplido una de sus grandes fantasías al ver primero a Tia como una tierna colegiala para convertirse posteriormente en una sensual chica, mientras que otros alaban la espectacular figura que luce la abuela.

Al igual que Lesley, Tia se ha vuelto muy popular en Instagram por ser una gran aficionada al gimnasio; cuenta ya con 120,000 seguidores. Además, a pesar de su corta edad, ya es toda una empresaria al tener su propia línea de ropa deportiva.

