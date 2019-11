La hermosa canción que Sam Smith escribió para el nuevo álbum de Céline Dion

View this post on Instagram

Truly honoured to have written a song on the new @celinedion record. It’s called ‘For the lover that I lost’ and I wrote it with the incredible @jimmynapes & @stargatemusic ❤️ Celine, you are my everything and you are the reason I even sang in the first place. I love you and I’m so thankful. All hail the queen, the legend and the icon x