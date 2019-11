Veterano del ejército gana la lotería dos veces en dos meses

Andrei Jones of Greensboro thought he had used up all his good luck when he won $1,000 two months ago–but good luck struck again when he bought a $150,000 Cashword ticket and won $150,000! “I was blessed before, but now I’m even more blessed.” Congrats! https://t.co/cSJNImgCUt pic.twitter.com/hwLlMoHgUp

— NC Education Lottery (@nclottery) November 22, 2019