Zoe Saldaña: Publican imagen desnuda de la actriz y ella estalla en Instagram 

View this post on Instagram

Whoever the f—k you are, stop posting this false picture of me. I have never, nor will I ever have pictures like these taken of my body or myself. This is not a real picture for anyone reading this. This is violating, offensive and insulting for women. I will report you immediately, let it be known I am no victim and I do not suffer in silence. I defend myself and defend all women that cannot speak for themselves. You will not hide like a coward on this platform and think you can get away with it.