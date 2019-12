Vin Diesel deja ver su musculoso cuerpo desnudo y ‘enseña el plátano’

View this post on Instagram

Maurizio Cattelan at Blenheim Palace will feature his masterpiece ‘America’ (2016), a fully functioning solid gold toilet that visitors will be welcome to use during their visit. We will be announcing more artworks nearer opening time! Pictured: Installation view of Maurizio Cattelan, ‘America’ (2016) at @guggenheim by @zenozotti #mauriziocattelan #cattelanatblenheim #goldtoilet #cattelanamerica