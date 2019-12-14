Videos honran talento musical de Tessa Majors, joven asesinada en parque de Nueva York

Con tristeza y orgullo, varios allegados han rescatado de las redes sociales videos y fotos que muestran el talento musical de Tessa ¨Tess¨ Majors, la joven de 18 años apuñalada mortalmente el miércoles en Morningside Park (NYC), durante un robo cuando regresaba a su residencia estudiantil en Barnard College.
Majors formó parte de la banda “Patient 0”, que lanzó su primer álbum “Girl Problems” en Spotify en septiembre. Estaba a cargo del bajo y la voz, y tenían planeados unos conciertos durante el receso del invierno en su ciudad natal, Charlottesville (Virginia), destacó New York Post.
“Me gustaría poder retroceder… Esto fue desgarrador y simplemente diferente. Para mi socia del escenario, compañera del crimen, mamá de banda, amiga y mentor, te amo”, escribió en su cuenta de Instagram el usuario “Beamer337” junto a un video de Majors tocando durante un show.
El clip muestra a la malograda estudiante y rockera tocando un bajo blanco, saltando y balanceando sus coletas rubias, interpretando junto a compañeros de banda una melodía funky.
“Nos llevamos bien en el momento en que nos conocimos. En un momento sentí que renunciar a mis sueños era lo único que podía hacer, me dijiste que dejara de lloriquear y que me encantara. Nunca dejaré. NUNCA nos detendremos”, continuó la publicación.
“La forma de honrarla es nunca renunciar. Nunca dejes de tocar. De ahora en adelante, no importa quién esté en el escenario conmigo, Tess estará junto a mí. Gracias Tess, te extrañaré para siempre. Cada vez que llegue al escenario estarás en mi mente”.
Chris Murphy, amigo de Majors que fue a la escuela secundaria con ella en Virginia y también se mudó a Nueva York para asistir a la universidad, la recordaba como “una alteración mundial”.
“No hay nada bueno en el hecho de que Tess no puede hacer todas las cosas increíbles que sé que haría. Sin embargo, incluso en una vida demasiado corta, Tess logró tocar a tanta gente, y sé que, de hecho, todas nuestras vidas cambiaron para mejor. Tess fue una de las personas más brillantes, inteligentes, talentosas, amorosas y genuinas que he conocido”.
Tres adolescentes de apenas 13 y 14 años de edad han sido señalados por el asesinato. Dos de ellos ya están detenidos.
I’d been holding onto a book I was planning to give to Tess, when we got back to Charlottesville for winter break, called “Revenge of the She Punks”. It’s about bad-asses that changed the world through their music and selves. And that’s exactly what Tess was: world altering. There is nothing okay about the fact that Tess doesn’t get to do all the amazing things I know they would have. Even in far too short of a life , though, Tess managed to touch so many people, and I know for a fact, all of our lives were changed for the better. Tess was one of the brightest shining, most intelligent, talented, loving, and genuine people I’ve ever known. It’s been the biggest privilege I’ve ever had going to high school together, making music together, and just being your friend, Tess. I was so ecstatic when I found out that we would both be going to school in New York. Every time I saw you, you made this place feel like home, and I will never be able to thank you enough for that. Since we’ve been up here, Tess managed to not only continue making my life better every day, but also touched every single new person who was lucky enough to encounter them. Tess you are entirely unforgettable. I miss you so much, and would give anything just to jam with you one more time.
I wish I could rewind….This one was heartbreaking and just different. To my stage buddie, partner in crime, band mom, friend, and mentor, I love you. We hit it off the moment we met. At a time I felt as if giving up on my dreams was the only thing to do, you told me to stop whining and get to the love of it. I’ll never stop. WE will never stop. I got prom queen on repeat. Tess I wish I could jam one more time with you. No bullshitting, no correcting, just jamming. To the Majors, the mrc family, patient zero, Harli and The House of Juniper, The goop, and my 337 boys, And all of the other amazing people whose hearts she touched, The way for us to honor her is to never quit. Never stop playing. From now on, no matter who’s on stage with me, Tess will be right next me jamming with me. Thank you Tess I’ll miss you forever. Whenever I hit the stage you’ll be in my mind. ❤️ everyone as hard as it is live life like she’s here with us. Because in spirit she will always be. Much Love -BEAMER
