Qué cenaron en el lujoso banquete de los Nobel 2019 con la temática “La tierra que heredamos”

The Nobel banquet! Yesterday was something special. I had the honour to follow my friends @sebastiangibrand and @pastrydesign with their team close up, during the whole day until the major service of the final dishes. Deeply impressed of the whole machinery, the professionalism, the joy, the art of culinary level and the total dedication for serving the best dining experience for 1350 pax. That’s passion! Special thanks to Gunnar Eriksson, head of the kitchen, who showed me around the whole organisation and thanks for meeting all new people. I had a lot fun! Hope to be back one day. @nobelprize_org #nobelprize #nobelbanquet #stockholm