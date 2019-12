Muere la cantante canadiense Kelly Fraser a los 26 años

View this post on Instagram

I feel like a seal! Did some vocals for upcoming new song with @iskwe before my show at the @workmanartsto for Long Winter festival ! We even used my traditional Inuit drum and I sang in English and Inuktitut! Wearing @jamie_look earrings Wearing sealskin red boots and white Inuit style shirt by @madebymella Wearing a red sealskin skirt and black sealskin breast garment made by @marthakyak #indigenous #inuit #eatsealwearseal @longwinterto