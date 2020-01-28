Así se despidió Jennifer López de Kobe Bryant 

Jennifer López fue amiga de Kobe Bryant y también lo es de Vanessa Bryant, su ahora viuda. La famosa cantante reaccionó a la muerte de su amigo, la famosa estrella de la NBA con estas palabras:
“Kobe, significaste mucho para tantos y te extrañaremos para siempre. Gracias por su ética de trabajo, su inspiración y su corazón. #hero #legend #husband #father 😢🙏🏼💔”.
Pero la actriz también le dedicó todo su amor y oraciones a Vanessa, quien según sus palabras es quien más sufre ante la muerte de su esposo y de su hija Gigi.
“Todos sentimos tristeza por esta pérdida, pero todo lo que puedo pensar es que es un grano de arena en comparación con lo que Vanessa debe pasar en este momento. Le envío todo mi amor y rezo por ti, tus hijos y las otras familias involucradas en el trágico giro de los acontecimientos de hoy. Lo más injusto de la vida es perder un hijo y un esposo el mismo día”, escribió JLo en su cuenta de Instagram.
Pero Jennifer López, también se tomó la libertad de dirigirse a Vanessa, directamente, con estas palabras: “Vanessa, rezo por tu fortaleza y que Dios te guíe en cada paso del camino a través de este desamor inimaginable. Para las otras familias que sufren esta tragedia impensable, que Dios esté con todos ustedes”.
Aquí el mensaje completo de JLo para la familia Bryant junto a varias imágenes en las que se pueden ver los años que compartieron juntos como amigos.
Family. As I scrolled through Kobe’s feed, and Alex and I talk memories and moments we remember about him … this is the truth that rings out the loudest … family is what matters most. We are all feeling sadness from this loss, but all I can think of is that it is a grain of sand compared to what Vanessa must going through right now. I am sending all of my love and praying for you, your children and the other families involved in today’s tragic turn of events. The most unfair thing in life is to lose a child and husband on the same day. Vanessa, I pray for your strength and that God guides you each step of the way through this unimaginable heartbreak. To the other families who are suffering from this unthinkable tragedy, may God be with you all. Kobe you meant so much to so many and we will miss you forever. Thank you for your work ethic, your inspiration and your heart. #hero #legend #husband #father 😢🙏🏼💔
Alex Rodríguez novio y prometido de JLo también compartió unas sentidas palabras ante la muerte de Kobe Bryant. “Me duele mucho el corazón en este momento. Todavía no puedo entender esto. ¿Cómo puede ser?”, dice ARod.
El ex pelotero compartió como testimonio todo lo que aprendió de Kobe:
“Aprendí mucho de Kobe Bryant. Era naturalmente dotado, pero tenía una pasión por el baloncesto como nadie más que haya visto. Su ética de trabajo era impecable y su énfasis en dominar los fundamentos es lo que lo elevó al jugador que era. Nunca he conocido a nadie más centrado con un enfoque miope”.
Aquí el mensaje completo de Rodríguez.
My heart hurts so much right now. I still can't wrap my head around this. How can it be? . I learned so much from Kobe Bryant. He was naturally gifted, but had a passion for basketball like no one else I've ever seen. His work ethic was impeccable and his stress on mastering the fundamentals is what elevated him to the player he was. I've never met anyone more focused with a myopic approach. He didn't pursue approval, affirmation or adulation. He pursued excellence and process. He followed my career and would often call to help with my health, daily routine … and would even chime in about hitting techniques. He was a role model to me, and millions around the world. . We met as teenagers. We followed similar paths. We went from high school to the pros and our baby girls grew up together. People don't know this, but he was my secret coach. He pushed me and motivated me, especially toward the end of my career when I needed him most. He was always there. Even after our playing days, he was there for me. He attended @Jlo's last show in Vegas. He appeared on TheCorp podcast. . I last saw him a few months ago. I will remember what he told me about how much he loved Vanessa and his girls, and that he continued to say no to 99 percent of offers, choosing instead to spend as much time with his family as possible. . I will remember his greatness. I will remember his guidance. I will remember his friendship. I will remember that he made me a better person. . His 13-year-old daughter Gianna was following in her Dad’s footsteps. She was kind, smart, caring and going to be a star. . Rest in peace, Kobe. Rest in peace, GiGi. My heart and prayers go out to the Bryant family and the passengers’ families.