Hijo de Jenni Rivera recuerda la muerte de su madre tras accidente de Kobe Bryant

View this post on Instagram

The time, the weather, the story, the energy in the air is all eerily familiar. I feel like I’m living dec 9th through the eyes of many of you. The last gift my Mom ever gave me were floorseats to see Kobe and the Lakers where I got to be with in feet of one of the most inspiring people I’d ever get to witness. The Rivera’s episode of the mud run, all I can remember was to channel mamba mentality, to never give up and lead my team to the finishline. That episode was one of my proudest moments recording tv. The window sign was one of my proudest moments and projects when learning the skills that keep my daughter fed till this day. I saw you the last time you played my Clippers at home. I remember your last game ever, this city was electric. Thank you for the memories and the lessons, for what your example has done for Los Angeles, the game and for young men with young daughters. Hard Work, Determination and Passion. #MambaMentality #24ever