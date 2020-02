Mató a tres latinas en Miami, luego se suicidó y aún no se sabe qué hizo con un recién nacido

🚨 Help us find baby Andrew Caballeiro. Anyone with information on his whereabouts and/or information on the triple homicide is requested to IMMEDIATELY call 9-1-1 or @CrimeStopper305 at (305) 471-8477. #FindBabyAndrew pic.twitter.com/PEo2hQF23p

— Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) January 30, 2020