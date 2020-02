Decomisan millonario lote de metanfetaminas de narcos mexicanos en Atlanta

@DEAATLANTADiv/@ DEAHQ host national announcement of Operation Crystal Shield. The announcement was made by DEA Acting Administrator Uttam Dhillon. Atlanta is one of eight transportation hubs where meth. is often trafficked in bulk and then distributed across the the country. pic.twitter.com/KFACV0VfGG

— DEAAtlanta (@DEAATLANTADiv) February 20, 2020