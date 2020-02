Anciana muere y deja millonaria herencia, pero no a sus parientes…

Sheila Woodcock left $14 million (yes, $14 million!) to 15 community groups when she passed away! Guide dog pup Woody (named after her) represented NSW Guide Dogs (one of the beneficiaries) at a ceremony honouring her today. An amazing legacy! pic.twitter.com/vDl9W2uLTZ

— Tim Crakanthorp (@crakanthorp) February 19, 2020