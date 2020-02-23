5 famosas que cambian totalmente sin maquillaje

Sin duda el maquillaje hace que famosas como Becky G tengan un gran cambio
Becky G.
Foto: Mezcalent
Por: Redacción

El maquillaje es sin duda una poderosa arma para acentuar aquellos rasgos faciales más hermosas, sin embargo también funciona fabuloso para tapar esos pequeñas imperfecciones.

Y eso las famosas lo saben muy bien y a veces pueden abusar un poco del maquillaje. Como prueba de ello te dejamos a estas 5 celebridades que lucen muy distintas cuando no lo utilizan.

1. Becky G

La joven cantante tiene un gran cambio cuando usa maquillaje, no solo la hace ver más madura, sino que acentúa sus facciones más hermosas.

2. Gwyneth Paltrow

Sparkles for @bradfalchuk who is receiving the valentine Davies award for the positive impact he has made on young writers. @wgawest

Gwyneth Paltrow sabe cómo lucir un maquillaje modesto y no muy cargado, por lo que cada que aparece sin él es imposible no notar una gran diferencia. Sin duda se ha mantenido fenomenal con el paso del tiempo y el maquillaje sigue siendo su poderoso aliado.

3. Kesha

Sin duda el gran cambio de la cantante son sus evidentes pecas, muchos de sus fans consideran que se ve mejor sin maquillaje, pero a ella le encanta jugar con diferentes colores y estilos,

4. Sophie Turner

La actriz se pasea por las más prestigiosas alfombras rojas con increíbles looks, por lo que cuando anda al natural luce mucho menor.

5. Lady Gaga

Se ha convertido en la maestra del maquillaje tras lanzar su línea de cosméticos. Lady Gaga sin duda sabe cómo lucir hermosa con o sin productos en su rostro.

And that's a wrap for today 🎥🎼🔥

