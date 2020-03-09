El mensaje feminista de Meghan Markle por el Día Internacional de la Mujer

Meghan Markle se unió a la conmemoración del Día Internacional de la Mujer al visitar una escuela en la que dio un discurso sobre la defensa de los derechos de la mujer, como parte de sus últimos eventos como parte de la realeza británica.
“Asegúrese de que se sientan valoradas y seguras. Unámonos todos juntos para que el Día Internacional de la Mujer sea algo que no sea sólo el domingo, sino que se sienta francamente todos los días del año“, dijo Markle a los alumnos del Escuela Superior Robert Clack en Dagenham.
Según Daily Mail, la esposa del Príncipe Enrique también pidió igualdad salarial lo que provocó que la Duquesa de Sussex fuera ovacionada por estudiantes.
Happy International Women’s Day! Here, a glimpse of The Duchess’ visit to the Robert Clack School to hear from the students on what IWD means to them, and how we can all uplift one another. Tag an inspiring woman in your life and tell us what #IWD2020 means to you. More behind the scenes moments coming soon…
Markle pidió visitar este sector del este de Londres, donde hace 50 años un grupo de mujeres realizaron una huelga en una fábrica para lograr igualar sus salarios a los de sus compañeros hombres.
De hecho, al evento asistió Geraldine Dear, una de las huelguistas con quien mantuvo una animada conversación, reseñó el Daily Mail.
“Estar en Dagenham es increíblemente profundo. Porque como puedes ver con Geraldine y las otras mujeres que tenían la fuerza para defender realmente algo que sabían que era necesario hacer.
“Este es el mejor ejemplo de que no importa cuán pequeño se sienta, cuán bajo se sienta en la escalera o en el tótem, no importa de qué color sea, no importa de qué género sea, tiene una voz y ciertamente tiene el derecho a defender lo que es correcto“, escribió en sus redes Markle.
POR: Clarisa Anell Soto
