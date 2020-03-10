Charli XCX sorprende a todos al mostrarse en ropa interior transparente

La cantante vuelve a causar polémica, pero da un emotivo mensaje
Charli XCX
Foto: Christopher Polk / Getty Images for NARAS
Por: Redacción

Charli XCX siempre se ha distinguido por causar polémica gracias a sus sexys atuendos, y en esta ocasión complació a sus fans por una foto que publicó en su cuenta de Instagram, y que ha conseguido más de 270 mil likes.

En la imagen, la cantante británica se luce con ropa interior transparente, dejando ver su escultural figura. Pero esa publicación fue elegida por Charli para celebrar el Día Internacional de la Mujer, y aprovechó para escribir un extenso mensaje:

“Feliz Día Internacional de la Mujer (pero no sólo nos den un día, sino cada segundo de cada año por el resto del tiempo!). Estoy tan agradecida de tener tantas mujeres increíbles en mi vida siendo constantemente inspiracionales y fantásticas. Les debo tanto en este día y cada día, por siempre 💓.”

