Charli XCX sorprende a todos al mostrarse en ropa interior transparente

Charli XCX siempre se ha distinguido por causar polémica gracias a sus sexys atuendos, y en esta ocasión complació a sus fans por una foto que publicó en su cuenta de Instagram, y que ha conseguido más de 270 mil likes.
En la imagen, la cantante británica se luce con ropa interior transparente, dejando ver su escultural figura. Pero esa publicación fue elegida por Charli para celebrar el Día Internacional de la Mujer, y aprovechó para escribir un extenso mensaje:
happy international women’s day (but don’t just give us a day give us every second of every year for the rest of time!). I am so thankful to have so many incredible women in my life being constantly inspirational and fantastic. I owe you so much on this day and every day forever. 💓
my album is beautiful and soft and aggressive and emotional and clubby and tender all at once. I’ve really put all of ME into this. Every aspect of my personality, truth about romantic relationships, working relationships, friends. It’s honest and raw and I can’t wait for you to hear it… also… THE COLLABORATIONS!!!!! Guess who angels????? 💕💗
“Feliz Día Internacional de la Mujer (pero no sólo nos den un día, sino cada segundo de cada año por el resto del tiempo!). Estoy tan agradecida de tener tantas mujeres increíbles en mi vida siendo constantemente inspiracionales y fantásticas. Les debo tanto en este día y cada día, por siempre 💓.”
