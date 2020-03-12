Paul McCartney confirma participación en el festival de Glastonbury a pesar de Coronavirus

Paul McCartney, Diana Ross, Kendrick Lamar y Taylor Swift fueron anunciados como los actos estelares de la edición 50 del Festival de Glastonbury, misma que se mantiene para el mes de junio, a pesar de las condiciones de salubridad a nivel global, después de que el coronavirus fuera declarado pandemia.
En el comunicado oficial, la administración del festival afirma que a pesar de las consideraciones que tuvieron dadas las condiciones actuales, decidieron mantener la decisión de continuar con el evento, pues confían que las cosas mejoren para entonces.
El evento se realizará del 24 al 28 de junio en la granja Worthy, en Pilton, Inglaterra, según se confirmó en las redes sociales oficiales del evento.
El festival también contará con la participación Thom Yorke y su proyecto alterno, Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes, además de Tones and I, Dua Lipa, The Waterboys, London Grammar, Mabel, Maniac Street Preachers, Metronomy, Pet Shop Boys, Haim y Happy Mondays.
Camila Cabello, Cage The Elephant, Blossoms, Caribou, Charli XCX, Lana del Rey, Lianne La Havas y Clairo también serán parte de la oferta musical del evento.
El evento se celebra desde 1970, y en ediciones anteriores ha contado con David Bowie, U2, Metallica, The Cure, Muse, The Killers, entre otros como actos estelares.
