Ashley Graham alza la voz sobre el gran problema que enfrentan las embarazadas durante la crisis por COVID-19

Sending all my love to all the mothers out there right now. I believe having a partner present for birth is a necessity and so does the WHO and the CDC. It’s crucial we help this cause by having PPE available for healthcare workers and midwives so we can protect new mothers, infants, their families, and ALL patients. I’m doing what I can to support my midwives, but every healthcare worker out there needs your help, for the good of all of us 🙏