Mujer de 26 años en NYC juraba que coronavirus no la alcanzaría; enfermedad la deja “sin poder hablar ni caminar”

Una joven de 26 años, asidua practicante de yoga y sin condiciones de salud preexistentes, terminó hospitalizada en Nueva York, víctima del coronavirus.
Fiona Lowenstein decidió compartir su historia desde que empezaron sus síntomas hasta que terminó con oxígeno en una cama en Mt Sinai Hospital.
Según su testimonio, sus síntomas empezaron con fiebre el 13 de marzo.
“La fiebre persistió durante el día siguiente cuando empecé a experimentar tos”, relató la joven millennial a CNN.
En dos días, la joven se empezó a sentir mejor, lo que le hizo pensar erróneamente que lo peor había pasado.
Sin embargo, al día siguiente, comenzaron los vómitos y los escalofríos.
“Se exacerbó a tal punto el lunes que tuve que ir a sala de emergencias porque no podía hablar, no podía caminar, no podía comer”, describió.
Lowenstein recibió tratamiento hospitalario por dos días que incluyó máquina de oxígeno.
Al momento, se mantiene en cuarentena hasta que se recupera del todo.
“Yo me estoy sintiendo mejor, pero hay unos síntomas persistentes, así que probablemente tomará un tiempo hasta que vuelva a la normalidad”, anticipó la joven, quien como muchos otros, al principio, estaba en negación sobre lo serio que se podía volver la enfermedad.
View this post on Instagram
not posting this to cause panic – but I think it is important to know this has manifested very differently for myself and various others in my life. any or all of these symptoms have been experienced making it very hard to self-diagnose and increasingly important to isolate (if possible) if feeling at all under the weather.
View this post on Instagram
I AM OK! Tested positive for COVID-19 this morning after spending two nights in the hospital for shortness of breath. I’m so glad to report my breathing has MUCH improved. I’m going to continue to take it slow on communications and social media bc I’m trying to rest and do everything possible to calm my anxiety. Doctors say I am on the mend and should be released soon! Thank you so much to all of you who have been in touch with me, my partner, and my parents. I love you all and I will try to slowly reply to your each of your messages and emails. In the meantime, stay safe, stay inside if you are able, and PLEASE rest and isolate if you have any symptoms whatsoever or feel sick in any way! This started for me with a headache, for others with a sore throat, nausea, or runny nose. It doesn’t look the same for everyone so young people especially let’s do our part to contain it. More soon. And shouts out to the medical professionals in NYC rn who are fucking heroes doing incredible work 💛💛💛 UPDATE: I am back home and slowly trying to recover. I will start (when I have energy) updating my highlighted story with more info on my experience in case others are interested or want to understand. Feel free to share the stories if you think they will help people.
