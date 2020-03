Viaje al pasado por la historia de los Yankees de Nueva York

Announcing #TheBronxBracket! 64 moments in Yankees history and you decide who reigns. The 1st round starts today with 8 match-ups, 2 from each era. You can vote 3x: on Twitter, Facebook, & IG Story. The polls are open for 24 hours & the bracket will update after each round. pic.twitter.com/EepV6l74py

— New York Yankees (@Yankees) March 26, 2020