Emilia Clarke subasta una cena virtual para ayudar a combatir el coronavirus

Dearest ones, from my isolation booth I write to you with a plea for help! Due to the current frightening and ever changing coronavirus emergency please would you help me raise £250,000, by donating through the link in my Bio, to provide stroke and brain injury patients with essential support!! This fund will also help in freeing up the hospital beds needed to deal with the pandemic, to care for those who also need a space to heal. 100% of your generosity will fund virtual rehab clinic support in the coming weeks… a very big task and a very big ask but you are all very big hearted souls so I know you’ll want to help me help them! ❤️🏆❤️ @sameyouorg #togethertogethertogether