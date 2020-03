Convocan cacerolazo masivo en NYC para que Cuomo ordene cancelación de pago de renta por coronavirus

Tomorrow, hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers will be forced to decide between having a roof over their head or food on the table.

They shouldn't have to.

Call @NYGovCuomo (518-474-8390). Call your reps. Demand they #CancelRent.

Then organze:https://t.co/OiusfuvWkq pic.twitter.com/ataYTXaiCA

— NYC-DSA Ecosocialist Working Group 🌹 (@NYCDSA_Climate) March 31, 2020