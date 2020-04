McGregor critica fuertemente a China por la venta de material sanitario de mala calidad para detectar coronavirus

Truly horrendous. Not only are the prices being raised by these people on all our items. Masks, visors, gloves, ventilators, respirators, oxygen containers, screen monitors, you name it. All jacked in price. The batches coming in are now of no use!

— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 3, 2020