¡Tyson Fury quiere ser campeón de la WWE! El púgil británico aceptó el reto de Drew McIntyre

😠 “I know Tyson Fury’s on the show… he was talking trash about me!”

😲 “I’ve won the belt & after I’ve beat @Chris_Sutton73 I’m coming for Fury!”

WWE World Champion @DMcIntyreWWE calls out @Tyson_Fury! 👀

We would love to see that! 🙏🤣 pic.twitter.com/QRCU3j1suO

— talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) April 6, 2020