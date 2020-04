Camila Cabello y Shawn Mendes hacen una deliciosa donación a un hospital de Miami

View this post on Instagram

Thank you to Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, who sent Cuban sandwiches from @ElRinconcitoLatino to our healthcare team at Jackson South! El Rinconcito Latino freshly prepared all sandwiches individually wrapped for our Jackson Staff. From all of us at Jackson Health Foundation, @JacksonHealth, and Jackson South, we thank you! To support our efforts, visit the link in bio 🤝💙 #thankyou #covid19 #coronavirus #donation #stopthespread @shawnmendes @camila_cabello Photo credit: @popsugar