Millonario quedó atrapado en pueblo fantasma por el coronavirus y una tormenta de nieve

Un empresario es el protagonista de una de las historias insólitas de la cuarentena por el coronavirus.
Brent Underwood, de 32 años, se encuentra pasando el confinamiento preventivo en Cerro Gordo, un pueblo fantasma que compró en 2018 por $1.4 millones de dólares.
Según New York Post, el empresario de mercadeo llegó al sitio el 27 de marzo ya que el hombre que cuida el lugar, Robert Desmarais, pidió ir a Arizona para velar por su esposa. Underwood aceptó la misión de vigilar el lugar y condujo por 24 horas desde Austin, Texas.
“Cuando llegué me la pasaba en camiseta y disfrutaba”, dijo Underwood al New York Post. “Luego cayó nieve por cuatro días y no hay manera de salir”.
Según el testimonio, el hombre ha tenido que derretir nieve para tener agua ya que la casa que habita no tiene conexión a alguna tubería. Su dieta es arroz y enlatados, pero debe administrarlos con cuidado ya que el supermercado más cercano está a unas 20 millas.
“Algunos ya vencieron, pero en tiempos desesperados, medidas desesperada. Espero que los frijoles enlatados no me hagan mucho daño”, dijo Underwood.
El empresario tiene servicio de internet por vía satelital y en el pueblo hay servicio de energía eléctrica. En caso de una emergencia mayor sabe que podría que alguien de un pueblo cercano podría dar una mano ya sea al conducir lo más cerca de Cerro Gordo, o con un helicóptero.
Los fantasmas
Cerro Gordo era la base de una mina de plata que fue abandonada hace más de 100 años. Durante su corta historia hubo muchos episodios violentos, lo que explicaría la actividad paranormal que se conoce del lugar.
I found this briefcase a few days when cleaning out the old general store at Cerro Gordo. It was neatly tucked under an old blanket, under a counter, behind piles of furniture and junk that hadn’t been touched in decades. The briefcase is made of paper that still shows bourbon at $0.69 a bottle. I opened it to find hundreds of documents – bank statements, checks, mining claims, lawsuits over unpaid accounts, contracts to sell ore, contracts to buy land, and even a divorce from the Supreme Court that cited “extreme cruelty.” The highs and lows of former miners lives, all spelled out in faded ink and crumpled contracts. It’s strange going through a box like that. You’re hesitant to touch anything in fear you’ll damage history But as I sifted through the box I found records of three former miners – a Mr. Reynolds, Mr. Leary, and Mr. Carothers. All three miners that tried their hand at the American dream. In the bit of research I could do it seems Mr. Leary was born in 1881. Mr. Reynolds in 1884, and Mr. Carothers in 1893. They all were miners by trade. All staked their own mining claims and tried their hand at the American dream. The letters and lawsuits lay out the difficulty of that path. But in the other letters is an overwhelming sense of hope. A hope that the next drilling will bring the riches they’ve been searching for. The hope of a dreamer you can still feel today in Cerro Gordo. Here is a few of the documents: 1. briefcase showing the start of documents 2. briefcase in old general store (not where it was found, but placed on shelf) 3. checks from 1926 for $20 and $31.65 and a check from 1931 for $20 4. a mining lease Mr. Leary took out in 1934 5. a letter to Mr. Leary in 1934 from the Utah Junk Company offering to buy 200 tons of his zinc ore 6. the final decree of divorce in 1939 for Mr. Reynolds citing “extreme cruelty” 7. a lawsuit from 1943 demanding Mr. Reynolds to pay $10.66 to Lone Pine Lumber 8. Mr. Carother’s income tax return from 1945. He made $2,386.22. Occupation: Miner 9. Mr. Carother’s bank statements from 1952. He had $89.70 in his Bank of America account. 10. A letter to Mr. Carothers from a f
Underwood reconoció que ha sentido que cosas se mueven y ha visto luces encendidas en sitios que están desocupados.
“Cosas que realmente no puedo explicar. Creo que si estás en un pueblo como este, cuando no esperas ver a nadie o escuchar a nadie, y nada podría moverse o suceder, cuando algo se mueve o sucede, obviamente lo primero que piensas es en fantasmas”, dijo Underwood.
El hombre tenía planeado abrir Cerro Gordo como atracción turística en mayo, pero la crisis del coronavirus lo llevó a aplazar los planes.
