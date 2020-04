Coronastrike, convocan a huelga masiva en NY y otros estados desde las casas contra pago de renta este 1 de mayo

Demand the Federal Government Cancel the Rents!

Millions of people across the country and DC area want rents to be CANCELLED!#CancelTheRents is our demand!Join the car caravan protest this Saturday (April 25th) in #DC! Cities and towns around the country will mobilize on the national day of action to demand: A national cancellation of all rents, mortgages for homeowners, small landlords and small businesses, for the duration of the Pandemic.Protesters will stay in their vehicles to adhere to social distancing guidelines while standing up for the people’s right to housing!WHEN: Saturday, April 25. 12 NoonMEETING LOCATION: Carter Barron Amphitheatre, 4850 Colorado Ave NW, Washington, DC____________________________________________RSVP & details about the DC car protest: https://www.facebook.com/events/279933926504490/For more information and to find a car protest in your city, visit: http://www.CancelTheRents.org

Posted by Party for Socialism and Liberation – DC on Friday, April 24, 2020