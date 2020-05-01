Hilaria Baldwin recuerda al bebé que perdió el pasado noviembre con cuatro meses de embarazo

La guapa española Hilaria Baldwin está viviendo un momento muy feliz a pesar del período de aislamiento, que la mantiene encerrada en casa tratando de mantener entretenidos a cuatro niños menores de seis años, tras superar el primer trimestre de gestación del que será su quinto retoño.
El año pasado fue especialmente duro para su marido y ella después de que sufriera dos abortos espontáneos. En noviembre el matrimonio perdió la niña que estaba esperando en el cuarto mes de embarazo y ahora ella ha compartido una emotiva publicación en su cuenta de Instagram coincidiendo con la fecha en que debería de haber salido de cuentas.
Today was your due date and we wanted to meet you so much. I have been afraid of this day to come—but it is here and I will be brave. You were so loved and you always will be. I think of you every day and I wish so much that our path had been different. Mommy loves you, my sweet girl.
“Hoy era el día en que estaba previsto que nacieras y teníamos muchas ganas de conocerte”, ha recordado la profesora de yoga. “Me daba mucho miedo que llegara este día, pero aquí está y voy a ser valiente. Te quisimos muchísimo y siempre lo haremos. Pienso en ti a diario y deseo tanto que nuestro camino hubiese sido diferente… Mamá te quiere, mi dulce niña”.
En su momento, cuando dio a conocer en esa misma plataforma la triste noticia de que finalmente sus niños no tendrían otro hermanito, trató de no derrumbarse recordando que contaba con un montón de motivos para sentirse afortunada: “Tenemos mucha suerte de tener cuatro hijos sanos, y eso es algo que no se nos olvidará”, señaló entonces.
We are very sad to share that today we learned that our baby passed away at 4 months. We also want you to know that even though we are not ok right now, we will be. We are so lucky with our 4 healthy babies—and we will never lose sight of this. I told Carmen and took this so I could send it to Alec. I guess this is a good way to share it with you too. I told her that this baby isn’t going to come after all…but we will try very hard to give her a little sister another time. I’m really devastated right now…I was not expecting this when I went to my scan today. I don’t know what else to say…I’m still in shock and don’t have this all quite clear. Please no paparazzi…that’s all I ask ❤️
