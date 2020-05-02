Retiran ventilador a Nick Cordero, el actor de Broadway al que le amputaron una pierna por coronavirus

View this post on Instagram

We did this photo shoot with our friend @ash_a_ley about a month ago. I remember at the time saying to her that I really wanted to capture this time right now. Wow, am I glad we did! It’s Day 17 since Nick went under. Today his body is adjusting. Adjusting to being off ECMO, adjusting to more medications and some sideways steps but we are staying positive. He is no doubt receiving the best care from the team @cedarssinai ❤️ Continued prayers for our guy. I’ll see you at 3pm to sing and dance to Live Your Life! #wakeupnick