VIDEO: Buscan a hispano por golpear con tubo a abuelita para robarle una pizza

***Do you know this Armed Robbery Suspect?***

The Tucson Police Department is looking for the Armed Robbery Suspect in this video.This robbery occurred on April 21, 2020, just after 3:45 p.m. at 3717 S. 12th Avenue, Peter Piper Pizza. The 77-year-old victim was leaving the business with two pizzas and the suspect struck her in the head with a metal pipe. After the assault, the male fled the scene on foot with one of the pizzas. The suspect was described as a dark-complected Hispanic male, in short stature. 5'6" or shorter. He was also reported to have a "wrinkly face".Investigators are asking if anyone witnessed the robbery, or a male fleeing the area with a pizza box, to please call 911. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call 88-CRIME.We know the video isn't very clear, but if you frequent this area and have seen someone matching this description, please call so we can get this guy off the streets.

Posted by Tucson Police Department on Tuesday, April 28, 2020