Estrella de YouTube muere el día de su cumpleaños tras accidente automovilístico

Corey La Barrie perdió la vida el mismo día de su cumpleaños. La estrella de YouTube había estado compartiendo videos en sus Instagram Stories a lo largo del día celebrando el haber cumplido un año más.
El hermano de La Barrie confirmó que el famoso de redes sociales había muerto tras un accidente automovilístico.
“Esto no es algo que pensé o que tendría que sentarma y escribir por mucho tiempo o que fuera algo que quisiera ser ahorita pero todos merecen saber que mi hermano Corey falleció anoche en un accidente automovilístico con su amigo que conducía borracho“, escribió Jarrad La Barrie.
“Esto es lo más difícil que he tenido que hacer y no se como seguiré sin ti, ya te extraño. Esto no es justo. Gracias por siempre ser el mejor hermano mayor que pudo haber tenido. Te quiero mucho y la vida no será igual sin ti. Saludas al abuelo y la abuela por mi. Te quiero”.
De acuerdo al sitio TMZ, Corey La Barrie era el pasajero en un carro McLaren que supuestamente conducía Daniel Silva, estrella del programa “Ink Master”. Según testigos, el auto iba agran velocidad cuando chocaron contra un poste de tráfico y posteriormente contra un árbol.
Ambos fueron trasladados a un hospital pero La Barrie fue pronunciado muerto mientras que Silvia, que supuestamente conducía, se quebró la cadera.
