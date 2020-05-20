La Kim Kardashian mexicana, Joselyn Cano, impacta sin maquillaje y con sensual lencería

Joselyn Cano aprovechó su cuenta de Instagram no solo para mostrar su belleza a cara lavada, sino que además también compartió un mensaje de reflexión con sus casi 12 millones de seguidores.
Este miércoles, la llamada Kim Kardashian rusa, subió una imagen donde aparece posando recostada en una cama, sin maquillaje y con sensual lencería de encaje que resaltó sus atributos delanteros.
“Sometimes the bad things that happen in our lives put us directly on the path to the best things that will happen in our lives. I’ve witnessed this first hand so many times. Just have to trust the process and keep a positive mind and everything works itself out in the end 😊”, escribió la joven en la instantánea que está por alcanzar los 100 mil likes.
Previamente, Joselyn exhibió sus impresionantes curvas enfundada con un diminuto bikini que en el sostén tiene transparencias.
