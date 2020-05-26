El tierno de video de ‘The Rock’ cantándole a su pequeña hija Tiana que logró derretir Instagram

La publicación del famoso superó las cuatro millones de reproducciones en la red social
El tierno de video de 'The Rock' cantándole a su pequeña hija Tiana que logró derretir Instagram
Dwayne Johnson.
Foto: Getty Images
Por: Pilar del Castillo

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson es reconocido como uno de los famosos más simpáticos de la actualidad, logrando siempre cautivar a propios y extraños con su linda sonrisa y carácter siempre noble.

Pero esta vez el ex luchador reconvertido en actor logró derretir Instagram gracias a un tierno video donde le canta a su hija más pequeña, Tiana, mientras ven la película de Moana, donde él mismo prestó la voz al semidios Maui.

Sin embargo, esta no es la primera vez que ‘The Rock’ le canta a su bebé, ya que él mismo ha afirmado que por más veces que lo ha hecho la nena sigue sin creer que Maui no es nadie más ni menos que su propio padre.

En ocasiones anteriores ya ha compartido varios videos cantando en sing along con el semidios mientras tiene a su hija en brazos, por lo que se ha convertido en un chiste local entre sus más fieles seguidores.

