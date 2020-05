Alejandra Guzmán vs. Salma Hayek: famosas presumen sus habilidades culinarias

View this post on Instagram

Happy Earth Day! Today I’m joining @osopepatrisse, @janefonda, @chefjoseandres, @zaziebeetz and more to support young activists in 3 days of climate action with @nrdc_org, @futurecoalition + @sunrisemvmt. In case you missed it, I went live this morning cooking for @nrdc_org’s Earth Day live audience. Visit http://earthdaylive2020.org to tune into the livestream and watch this video for one of my favorite #plantbased recipes: lentil salad with roasted sweet potatoes, kale, and vegan feta.