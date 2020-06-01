Celebridades que se han pronunciado frente al tema de George Floyd

Luego de que la muerte de George Floyd desatara grandes protestas por Estados Unidos e incluso hizo que el tema llegara a nivel internacional. Ante esto las celebridades no se han quedado calladas y se han pronunciado al respecto a través de sus redes sociales.
Una de ellas fue la cantante Beyoncé quien con un video en su Instagram aseguró que no se debería normalizar un asesinato en plena luz del día. “Estamos rotos e indignados”, aseguró en su video.
Algunas celebridades incluso se han pronunciado en contra del presidente Donald Trump llamándolo “racista” e “idiota”. Por otro lado señaló que no quería contribuir a la violencia con más violencia.
Algunas famosos pagaron las fianzas de los detenidos en las protestas de Estados Unidos, algunos de ellos han sido Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Katy Perry, Harry Styles entre otros más. Además de que han mandado
Lo cierto es que son cada vez más los famosos que se muestran indignados, Kylie Jenner envió un poderoso mensaje a sus más de 179 millones de seguidores. La integrante del clan Kardashian-Jenner se mostró muy preocupada por el futuro de su hija Stormi y mandó un mensaje para que sus seguidores reflexionen.
since watching the most devastating and completely heartbreaking video showing the murder of George Floyd earlier this week I haven’t been able to get his face and his words out of my mind. i’ll never personally experience the pain and fear that many black people around the country go through every day but i know nobody should have to live in fear and nobody deserves a death like George Floyd and too many others. speaking up is long overdue for the rest of us. we’re currently dealing with two horrific pandemics in our country, and we can’t sit back and ignore the fact that racism is one of them. i fear for my daughter and i hope for a better future for her. my heart breaks for George Floyd’s family and friends. Don’t let his name be forgotten. keep sharing, keep watching, keep speaking out, because it’s the only way we can come together to help bring this much needed change and awareness. Rest In Peace, George Floyd. 🕊🤍
