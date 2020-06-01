El mensaje de Trump en Facebook que molestó a Mark Zuckerberg en medio de protestas por Floyd

Las posturas del mandatario incomodan a varios
El presidente Donald Trump y el CEO de Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg.
Foto: Getty Images
Por: Redacción

El presidente Donald Trump ha publicado varios mensajes en Twitter y Facebook sobre las protestas por la muerte de George Floyd.

Aunque varios políticos han descalificado los actos violentos, el mandatario republicano ha dado un paso adelante al llamar a los manifestantes “matones”.

En un mensaje en Facebook incluso señaló que si los desmanes comenzaban, también “los disparos” empezarían.

I can’t stand back & watch this happen to a great American City, Minneapolis. A total lack of leadership. Either the…

Posted by Donald J. Trump on Thursday, May 28, 2020

El viernes, Facebook expresó inquietudes a la Casa Blanca sobre el mensaje del mandatario e instó a hacer un cambio, pero no ha habido ajustes.

Según el portal Axios, el CEO de esa red social, Mark Zuckerberg, llamó al presidente Trump el viernes pasado, donde le habría expresado su preocupación “por el tono y la retórica”.

Aunque Zuckerberg “no hizo ninguna solicitud específica”, dijo la fuente, el CEO dejó clao que no estaba de acuerdo con esa postura del mandatario.

“Al usar un lenguaje como este, Trump estaba poniendo a Facebook en una posición difícil”, señala Axios.

