El mensaje de Trump en Facebook que molestó a Mark Zuckerberg en medio de protestas por Floyd

El presidente Donald Trump ha publicado varios mensajes en Twitter y Facebook sobre las protestas por la muerte de George Floyd.

Aunque varios políticos han descalificado los actos violentos, el mandatario republicano ha dado un paso adelante al llamar a los manifestantes “matones”.

….These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020