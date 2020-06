Kanye West y Kim Kardashian amenazan con una demanda multimillonaria a su exguardaespaldas

View this post on Instagram

Crazy how life throws curve balls sometimes!! Three years ago I was implicated in a ridiculous story!! The media ran with it's been quite a crazy life!! Wouldn't change a thing!!@stevestanulis @stanulisfilms @rcourihaycreativepr @dinosgueglia @dianaprano @briana.aceti @zackteperman #gossip #greatful #paparazzi #celebrity #scandal #growthmindset #producer #producingthegoods #director #directing #actinglife #actor #kimkardashian #chippendales #nypd #sexandtheshield