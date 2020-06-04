“Me rompe el corazón saber el dolor que he causado”: Luego de críticas, Drew Brees pide perdón por comentarios contra protestas durante el himno

Drew Brees, el respetado quarterback de los New Orleans Saints, quien también es famoso por sus múltiples labores altruistas, reconoció que los comentarios que hizo sobre no estar de acuerdo con las protestas durante el himno fueron erróneos y pidió perdón a todos los que se sintieron ofendidos.
“Nunca estaré de acuerdo con nadie que no respete la bandera de los Estados Unidos de América o de nuestro país”, fue la frase que detonó todo, dicha ayer cuando le preguntaron qué pensaba de una posible protesta con los jugadores arrodillados al inicio de la próxima temporada de la NFL.
Tras estas declaraciones, una ola de comentarios de otros deportistas, encabezados por LeBron James, le llegó a su cuenta de Twitter para contradecir y lamentar su postura.
men who fought as well for this country. I asked him question about it and thank him all the time for his commitement. He never found Kap peaceful protest offensive because he and I both know what’s right is right and what’s wrong is wrong! God bless you. 🙏🏾✊🏾👑
— LeBron James (@KingJames) June 3, 2020
@drewbrees SMH. You represent New Orleans Louisiana. Don’t ever forget that! #Bottomofthemap
— Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) June 3, 2020
Dammit Drew…
— Jamal Adams (@Prez) June 3, 2020
Drew brees you have lost your Dagon mind! U missing the mark big time!
— Jonathan Stewart (@Jonathanstewar1) June 4, 2020
Drew hurt me with that one 💔..
— K’Lavon Chaisson (@S4CKGURU) June 3, 2020
Tras esto, el jugador de los Saints manifestó que los mensajes lo hicieron reflexionar, aceptó que perdió el contexto de lo que estaba sucediendo y pidió perdón por ello.
“Me gustaría disculparme con mis amigos, compañeros de equipo, la Ciudad de Nueva Orleans, la comunidad negra, la comunidad de la NFL y cualquier persona a la que lastimé con mis comentarios ayer. Al hablar con algunos de ustedes, me rompe el corazón saber el dolor que he causado”, explica al inicio de la extensa carta.
I would like to apologize to my friends, teammates, the City of New Orleans, the black community, NFL community and anyone I hurt with my comments yesterday. In speaking with some of you, it breaks my heart to know the pain I have caused. In an attempt to talk about respect, unity, and solidarity centered around the American flag and the national anthem, I made comments that were insensitive and completely missed the mark on the issues we are facing right now as a country. They lacked awareness and any type of compassion or empathy. Instead, those words have become divisive and hurtful and have misled people into believing that somehow I am an enemy. This could not be further from the truth, and is not an accurate reflection of my heart or my character. This is where I stand: I stand with the black community in the fight against systemic racial injustice and police brutality and support the creation of real policy change that will make a difference. I condemn the years of oppression that have taken place throughout our black communities and still exists today. I acknowledge that we as Americans, including myself, have not done enough to fight for that equality or to truly understand the struggles and plight of the black community. I recognize that I am part of the solution and can be a leader for the black community in this movement. I will never know what it’s like to be a black man or raise black children in America but I will work every day to put myself in those shoes and fight for what is right. I have ALWAYS been an ally, never an enemy. I am sick about the way my comments were perceived yesterday, but I take full responsibility and accountability. I recognize that I should do less talking and more listening…and when the black community is talking about their pain, we all need to listen. For that, I am very sorry and I ask your forgiveness.
“En un intento por hablar sobre el respeto, la unidad y la solidaridad centrados en la bandera estadounidense y el himno nacional, hice comentarios insensibles y perdí por completo la marca en los problemas que enfrentamos en este momento como país. Carecían de conciencia y de cualquier tipo de compasión o empatía. En cambio, esas palabras se han vuelto divisivas e hirientes y han engañado a la gente a creer que de alguna manera soy un enemigo. Esto no podría estar más lejos de la verdad, y no es un reflejo exacto de mi corazón o mi carácter”, continúa su mensaje.
“Aquí es donde estoy ahora: Apoyo a la comunidad negra en la lucha contra la injusticia racial sistémica y la brutalidad policial y apoyo la creación de un cambio de política real que haga la diferencia. Condeno los años de opresión que han tenido lugar en todas nuestras comunidades negras y que todavía existen hoy“, agregó.
Finalmente, reiteró su apoyo en la lucha contra el racismo y adelantó que buscará hacer más por esta causa.
“Condeno los años de opresión que han tenido lugar en todas nuestras comunidades negras y que todavía existen hoy (…) SIEMPRE he sido un aliado, nunca un enemigo. Me enferma la forma en que se percibieron mis comentarios ayer, pero asumo toda la responsabilidad y las consecuencias. Reconozco que debería hablar menos y escuchar más … y cuando la comunidad negra habla de su dolor, todos necesitamos escuchar”, sentenció.
