Derrick Scott también gritó “no puedo respirar” antes de morir a manos de la Policía; piden se reabra el caso

OKC Police Body Cam Footage Released of In-Custody Death a Year Later

BODY CAM FOOTAGE JUST RELEASED: “I can’t breathe” is heard from Derrick Scott while in police custody when officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department tackled him in SE OKC in May 2019. More than a year later, police have released footage of that day at the request of Black Lives Matter OKC – Oklahoma City. Police say officers responded to a disturbance call reporting a man was arguing with people and pulled out a gun. After a short foot chase with Scott, a handgun was found in his pocket. Scott admits in the video he was smoking PCP and says he needed medical attention. He soon became unresponsive, EMSA tried CPR but couldn’t find a pulse. ME reports the manner of death was ruled as unknown. All officers were cleared. KFOR-TV

Posted by Peyton Yager on Monday, June 8, 2020